“I refused to prosecute politicians criminally”: Andrés Manuel López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

ANDPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that he was asked to use his government to “discount” some candidates.

People from all political parties, including Morena, came to the National Palace to request that I criminally prosecute all those candidates for a popularly elected position who had an open investigation against them and my answer was no, “he said yesterday.

He reiterated that his government will not be used to disqualify anyone and denied ordering the prosecution of the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, but that US authorities were the ones who required his government to provide financial information about the PAN.

What they wanted was for us to discount, as the conservatives did, that before the election be disqualified. ” It was the case, he said, of the applicants in Campeche, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

“PARTIES ASKED ME TO PURSUE CANDIDATES”

Prior to the electoral contest, “people from all political parties, including Morena, came to the National Palace to request that I criminally prosecute all those candidates for a popularly elected position who had an open investigation against them and my answer was no” , assured President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Even, claimed the President, it was even said that “I gave the order to persecute” the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, when it was the authorities of the United States of America that requested the government of the Republic information on the financial movements of the politician of the National Action Party (PAN), he added this Tuesday in his morning conference and dissociate himself from activating the investigations against Cabeza de Vaca.

We said that the government will not be used to disqualify anyone and, in effect, they came to ask me before the election that investigations against candidates be carried out and argue that no, that they present their complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office and I did not I tell lies because what they wanted was for us to discount, just as the conservatives did, that before the election be disqualified, this was raised to me by various states, from all, and from all parties. To be clear, they asked me from Campeche, from Nuevo León, they asked me from San Luis Potosí, of which I remember, all of them and I said no because we are not the same, let the prosecutor resolve, “said the President.

In the specific case of the governor of Tamaulipas, he pointed out that although he had nothing to do with the legal actions that were initiated against the PAN, neither “I am anyone’s cover.”

In the case of Tamaulipas, who came to think that it was a persecution order from the president, no, that was a complaint from the prosecutor’s office, already when the prosecution’s complaint comes out and requests from the US government for an investigation are known to the Mr. Cabeza de Vaca, because it is already known because we are not going to be a cover either, “said President López Obrador.

He estimated that it “bothers Mexicans a lot” that people are detained in the neighboring country to the north and here the authorities do not do the same.

He stressed that no one is persecuted or revenge is sought because its purpose is to make history and “look good to the people and we do not need spectacular acts,” concluded the federal president.

