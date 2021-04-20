“I recommend you see the movie ‘Babe, the brave pig’, it’s very good”

After the interview with this Monday’s guest, La Bien Querida (who talked about her latest album, Brujeria, and her upcoming tour), the Trancas and Barrancas section and the magic section with Nuria Roca, Pablo Motos gave way to the comic gathering of El hormiguero with Marron, El Monaguillo and Luis Piedrahita.

“There is a video that I want to share and that is They have told us another lie, that human beings are the only animal that stumbles twice on the same stone, well, no, Babe, the brave little pig, said it… “, said the presenter.

After seeing the surprised face of his collaborators, the Valencian pointed out: “If you haven’t seen that movie, you have to see it”, causing laughter from the audience and the public in the stands of the set of the Antena 3 program.

“Could Babe the Brave Pig be your movie reference?”, asked the Altar boy, to which Motos answered, ironically and laughing, that “yes, and also philosophical”.

Pablo Motos and El Monaguillo, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Marron wanted to know if it was his favorite movie: “No, but it’s very good, it doesn’t have a but and I’ve seen it two or three times”replied the presenter, who stoically endured the jokes of his collaborators. The presenter tried to continue to comment on the news, but the laughter prevented him again and again.

Marron recommended that he watch the extra contents of the film because “it is where you see how they train the pig”, to which Motos replied that “I’ve seen them, they used 29 pigs in the movie because it turns out that they are very scared, they grow very fast … “.

The presenter highlighted that “Babe is full of phrases and in one of the scenes they say that it is an undeniable fact of nature that sheep are dumb, without the intention of anyone messing with me. “

Motos gave way to the video where it was seen how they rescued a sheep from a ditch to immediately fall back into it, where it justified the phrase from the film: “Do you understand why I like animal movies?” He concluded between laughter.

Pablo Motos, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA