“I recommend that you value Dortmund and do not do like Dembelé”

03/25/2021

On at 20:33 CET

Daniel Guillen

The sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Matthias sammer, advised Erling Haaland, the team’s star, about his departure from German football and made a comparison with Ousmane Dembélé for the BILD newspaper: “Dembélé went to Barcelona too early. Haaland is well advanced in its development, but it is not yet complete”.

The former Inter or Stuttgart footballer, among others, recognized the Norwegian’s virtues, but stressed that perhaps it is too early to make the final leap to one of the greats of European football: “I recommend Haaland to see the value Borussia Dortmund has. The club gave him a lot. From here, you can only go to a handful of clubs. When he takes the next step, he has to be a made and perfect player. ” “It is very, very good, but it still needs to improve on some details.”, he acknowledged.

The German used the cases of Robert Lewandowski or Ousmane Dembélé, who also excelled at Dortmund to later make the leap, to advise the Norwegian: “Lewandowski was a player made when he went to Bayern. It was clear: he jumped straight into the starting lineup. On the other hand, we have Ousmane Dembélé, who left for Barcelona too early. Haaland is well advanced in development, but not yet complete“.

The Norwegian has a scoring DNA

Erling Haaland is one of the most promising attackers in European football. His impact in the Bundesliga has been tremendous: The Norwegian international has scored 49 goals in 49 appearances for Borussia Dortmund’s elastic. This season, the former Salzburg has scored 33 goals in all competitions and 21 in the Bundesliga. Together with Lewandowski he is starring in one of the most important scoring duels at club level. The Pole has scored 42 this season and in the Bundesliga a total of 35.