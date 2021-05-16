“I recognized her with my eyes covered”

The relatives of Julio Anguita have received this Sunday the title of Foster son granted to him on July 30, 2020 by the Córdoba City Council, the city that he believed he could “recognize with his eyes covered”, as recalled by his widow, Agustina Martínez Caño, in the ceremony.

His daughter Ana Anguita Parrado, on behalf of the children of the first mayor of the current democratic stage of Córdoba and the sister of Julio, the journalist who died in Iraq when he was embedded in the United States troops, has appreciated that the ceremony was in the Gran Teatro, the building that his father’s municipal government management prevented from being pickaxe victim and under whose mandate it became municipal property.

It was his successor in the Mayor’s Office, Herminio Trigo, present at the event like the rest of the councilors who succeeded him -Manuel Pérez, Rafael Merino, Rosa Aguilar, José Antonio Nieto and Isabel Ambrosio-, who inaugurated the rehabilitation of the theater, a fact that motivated Ana Anguita when she remembered some words from her father: “You have to have a city ​​project even if as mayor you don’t get to see it done. “

Julio Anguita, who was general coordinator of IU and several times a candidate for the Presidency of the Government, has been distinguished as an Adoptive Son because due to family circumstances he was born in 1941 in Fuengirola (Malaga), although he always took him to the city from which he was mayor for reference, to the point that he said that during his political stage in Madrid he lived in the state capital but that he lived in Córdoba.

The delivery, which was also attended by Ana, her children Juan Antonio and Carmen, has been made to coincide with the first anniversary of his death, As a result of the heart ailment he had dragged on since he suffered a heart attack in Barcelona in the 1993 general election campaign, at a time when confinement motivated by the state of alarm made it impossible, as Mayor José María Bellido highlighted this Sunday. (PP), that “many people from Cordoba could say goodbye to him as they wished.”

Bellido has pointed out that “with total humility, with absolute respect and some nervousness he also” wished that “with this emotional act“, which had limited capacity due to the health situation, Anguita received” the homage and affection that many people from Cordoba wanted to give “.

For the current mayor of Córdoba, Julio Anguita “worked on what matters most to those of us who have the responsibility of governing the city, the general interest of Córdoba and of our neighbors “and has alluded that,” among its achievements “, is the promotion of the recognition of the mosque-cathedral as World Heritage by UNESCO in 1984, the first of the four recognitions of this nature with which it has the Cordovan capital.

His conviction, his firmness, the generation of spaces for debate and a “necessary meeting” as he passed through the Andalusian Parliament and in the Congress of Deputies were also highlighted as characteristics of the political action of Julio Anguita, of whom the counselor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, had said before the event that he was “a political leader who was very loved in his ranks and highly respected in parties that were not his own, which perfectly sums up the example that he gave us“.

For Bendodo, who was at the ceremony with the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, Anguita was “a politician of those who today it would be sorely needed in the national panorama of our political class “, praise also expressed by the general coordinator of IU Andalucía, Toni Valero, the IU spokesperson, Sira Rego, and the general secretary of the PCA, Ernesto Alba, also present in Córdoba.

“Córdoba is a plural city, where the work of our most illustrious children is respected and recognized, among which, without a doubt, is Julio Anguita, “said José María Bellido, for whom this May 16 is a day to” vindicate that passion and that commitment to place Córdoba in the place it deserves “such as that held by Anguita as mayor and the rest of his political life.