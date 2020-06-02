I really want love, not a man who brags me like a trophy. | Pexels

I really want love, not a man who brags me like a trophyFor it is useless to pretend a lie, I prefer to be alone than in bad company. Yes, my skills, my body, my ideas are something that I have decided to polish for myself. And although I know they could be attractive to a man, I’m not interested in it just to show it off to his friends.

Today’s world is full of competition and many they console themselves in the emptiness of standing out for superficial things, including a couple that by accepting him, he is destined for an empty life, far from true love, from the maximum of pleasures, from fulfillment and happiness.

My self-love is so much that I cannot reach someone who praises me in public, who has me so that someone else cannot do it and who sees me as an object for which others envy him and consider him a great man. There’s no use in being a model girlfriend or wife if it’s just a title.

You know? I know that accepting those things would also imply, perhaps, receiving all the material, travel, luxury, but none of that fills a heart.none of that works if there is no emotional bond and it doesn’t matter if he is a charming prince at first, the lies always come to light and I am not ridiculous competition stuff.

The truth of love, one is by choice, not by necessity

And that’s the detail that those men don’t understand, in love one is by choice, not by necessity, because there is really nothing that they can give us materially speaking that we cannot get for ourselves and emotionally, it is all or nothing, but never lies or appearances.

I really want love, not a man who brags me like a trophy because I am much more than a pretty woman, with good habits and a big heart, I am a woman who, if she decides to share life with someone, is because there is a real commitment, common values ​​and a dream life together, of efforts, of trust of respect.

I want someone who sees me as a person and not an objectIf not, I don’t need it in my life and There is no price that exceeds the value of my heart.

