06/06/2021 at 5:55 PM CEST

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), which fought for victory in the Catalan Grand Prix from MotoGPHe said, regarding the incident that he starred in when he unzipped his leather jumpsuit, that I could not explain “what happened.”

“I really don’t know what happened. My suit was completely open in the first corner, five or six laps to go, and I tried to put it on again, but I couldn’t do it and it was difficult to drive like that, but unfortunately it happened, “said the French rider.

“Alpinestars is looking at how it is possible, because at the end of the race it could be closed again, but things are like that, it hasn’t been our day, although I can be happy with this fourth position, well, third, even if they have lowered me to fourth, “he said. Quartararo, who was penalized with the loss of three seconds for not yielding the position between turns 1 and 2 to the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21).

Of a possible sanction for that situation, Fabio Quartararo He was clear and recalled: “I have already had a sanction today with which I do not agree because they have given me three seconds and I have dropped from third to fourth.”

“I think this sanction is enough. At the end the race is over, everyone is fine, I don’t think there is a need to talk about this anymore because the race is over, it doesn’t make sense to talk more about these possibilities, he added.

“I was conserving the tires although, honestly, on the left side Michael it was very strong and I didn’t have the sensations of this morning with the hard, or the ones that I have had throughout the whole weekend, “he said.

“I think all Yamaha we have had this problem because for me Frank he was one of the great rivals in the fight for victory and he finished very far, “said the Frenchman, and stressed that he did not have” the best sensations with the rear tire and it seems Maverick either. It was a strange feeling but with everything that happened today the room is pretty good “.

About the problems with the leather jumpsuit, Fabio Quartararo stated: ‘Alpinestars‘-your supplier of the leather jumpsuit- is already checking what happened, because I don’t know why it was open, I tried to close it, that’s the only thing I can say, I can’t clarify more because this is what I have felt and what I have tried to do “.

“When I was in the race, I simply thought of running normally because it was not easy to run like that with my overalls open, at the end of the straight the body went backwards. It was not easy, but neither did I think about much more than continuing to maintain the podium options alive and then I had a sanction that I don’t see clearly, but that’s the way the rules are, “he said.

“I think there is an image of the end of the race in which you see that everything is down -the zipper- and when it is like that you need to stretch the body to be able to close it. It has not been broken, but the zipper has been lowered,” he added Quartararo.