A few days ago, José María Álvarez del Manzano, former mayor of Madrid, suffered an attempted robbery. A woman wanted to take away the watch she was wearing and the politician, despite his age, did not hesitate to go after the thief and stand up to her so that he would not keep the valuable object. But he is not the only one who has suffered a similar mishap, and that is that during his interview with Ana Rosa Quintana, she recounted her own experience.

Ana Rosa Quintana

In ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ on Friday, June 12, the presenter understood perfectly that Álvarez del Manzano had gone after her robber, without taking into account that something could have happened to her because of that action. « That suddenly someone by force or by the nose takes the thing from you, Well, I can’t stand it and I reacted the way I am« The former mayor confessed. » If it happened to me once a few years ago, « the driver understood.

Quintana began to relate how that episode was in which he suffered an attempted robbery: « I was with my mother in the center of Madrid and I noticed that they put my hand in my bag« Far from being intimidated, the journalist decided to go for the pickpocket to avoid any property being stolen. »I ran away with a clean bag« he assured.

Was it the best idea?

Many voices, including that of the police, as José María Álvarez del Manzano recounted, pointed out that it was not the best idea for the politician to go after the attacker, whom ended up ripping out his fanny pack where he carried the documentation. Quintana agreed, but understood that in those moments you don’t think about danger: « And then you think: ‘But why have you reacted like this?‘If, in addition, he had not even taken his wallet because I noticed that my bag was being thrown … You don’t think about it. «