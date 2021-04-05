“I prefer to think that with my attitude I have made my children suffer a little less”

Rocío Carrasco in the third installment of the docuserie ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’ (Photo: MEDIASET)

Expectations remain high. Although the second installment of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive did not have the impact or the audience figures of the first, the interest in the revelations that Rocío Carrasco may make in the fourth and fifth episodes, and in the following, does not decrease.

With the title Die for love and A que no te vas, the daughter of The greatest has addressed two important moments in her life this Sunday: a hard divorce and the car accident that almost cost her her life.

On this occasion, Carrasco has radically changed his tone and attitude. Tears and sobs have been replaced by a firm, spiteful tone.

Here are some of the highlights of this third installment:

The soundtrack of the night, another of the favorite songs of Eurovision

A heartbreaking ballad entitled Voila, performed by Barbara Pravi, has been the soundtrack chosen to set the new installment of the docuseries.

The French singer has opened the premiere of the two new episodes performing this song, which will represent France in this year’s Eurovision contest and which has already been crowned as one of the favorites.

How much has been paid for the docuseries?

Since the broadcast of episode 0, there has been speculation about the amount that has been paid to the protagonist for this program. The producer wanted to silence these rumors and, through a statement read by the presenter, Carlota Corredera, has made it clear that, from the first contact, Rocío Carrasco Carrasco only intended to “speak because she needed to tell her story and because she It had been recommended by the team of psychotherapists who treat her ”.

“Through this work, Rocío expressed her emotions, contradicts …

