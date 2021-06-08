06/08/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Borja Iglesias, a Betis player, has always been a very committed to different social causes. Defending the role of women in the beautiful sport on social media and taking a stand against racism and homophobia in sport.

On this occasion, in an interview for the Salvados program, he has also spoken about politics. “If they are telling you that instead of paying 50% you are going to pay 30%, then you say: ‘Okay, good. I’ll earn more money. Fantastic,'” he commented. “I think that usually the footballer tends to go to the right, not very extreme, but a bit to the right, “explained Betis.” For me, for example, not only that is valid. “I prefer to pay more and live in a country where I like what is done with that money “, sentenced.

Likewise, he was placed against the bookmakers: “I do not like them. And I have to play with a bookmaker brand on my chest because it is the agreement that has been reached, “he confirmed.” It seems perfect to me if you consider what to do. But I, for example, I have never done the club spot that is for the bookmaker company“he added.

Committed against racism

In social networks, he received a barrage of insults after joining the Black Lives Matter: “Seeing these things, you realize that we are not so good,” he explained.I received a lot of criticism and a lot of insults. For a few weeks I thought about not getting wet anymore “he admitted. “But also seeing all the people that I know who were in favor of my decision to paint my nails or against them tyou realize that it was worth it because there are many people who think like you “, ended the footballer, who will continue to be involved with the different social struggles.