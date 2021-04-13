“I prefer not to answer him, everything is going to be legal”

After the end of The Island of Temptations 3, Isaac is one of the singles -not so single- that has more open fronts. His break with Marina, his current caramelized relationship with Lucía or his canceled participation in Survivors 2021 are some of the hottest topics.

On all this, the Catalan has spoken with the content creator Vier Márquez, who recently interviewed Marina. “I had the contract closed and the medical tests passed. The only thing I lacked was the official photo session, “the tempter commented on Survivors on Monday.

“They made the decision not to take me on the issue of Covid, that I am seen without a mask. Let’s see, honestly I have not done anything that nobody does because when I am at the table with my friends is when I take off my mask because I have a close relationship with them, “he said and added that, when he gets up from the table, meets all the measurements. “Besides, I I have a work receipt that says I can work and travel wherever if it is for work, “he added to those who criticized him for leaving his community.

About his relationship with Marina, Isaac confessed that he already has no deal since the final debate: “The story was over, so it was better neither to speak to us nor to write to us, each one to make his life and that’s it”.

“I, for my part, I have not finished bad, I wish him the best always, I hope everything goes very well, but I have decided to continue my life without her and it is what I want and I feel like it. In a while, maybe If you want to be my friend and that we get along, I’m not going to say no“He commented and added that he did not regret the tattoo he got with her.

Regarding some of the discussions he had with Marina, Isaac denied some of the information that was said about whether he had been missing for days, but especially emphasized everything that José Luis, Marina’s father, criticized him, and everything that got into their relationship: “Not only did he mess with me, I’m telling you I don’t care. He messed with my sister, my father, my mother, insulted them, degraded them. In Save me provoking my sister from the first minute “.

“I prefer not to answer him, because I don’t want him to have content And everything is going to go into legal hands, it is already in process, “he confessed.” Have you filed a lawsuit? “Vier Márquez asked him.” Yes, it will come to him, “answered Isaac.

“I have audios of Marina sending audios to my father asking for forgiveness on his behalf, saying they are not related, saying that he is gone, “added the tempter.