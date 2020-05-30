In early 2005, Mouth I still missed Hugo Ibarra, who in 2003 had gone to European football. By then Baiano, Brazilian right back who promised a lot. He only stayed a semester, but he remembers it with good feelings.

“To play in Mouth it is a dream, more for a Brazilian. People accepted me with much affection, I made many friends. When he called me Macri I could not believe it. I at that time came from Las palmas in Spain and it was at a very good level. I did not believe, I thought it was a joke. He had to call me back because I cut him off. When he called me back I had to apologize to Mauricio Macri because I had not believed him, “he recalled.

In this sense, he did not hesitate to praise The Bombonera. “I played in the Morumbi, at Bernabéu, at Camp Noubut none compares to The Bombonera, it is unique. To any Brazilian player I would recommend coming to MouthDo not hesitate … Today I regret having left, not enduring that tough month, “he said in an interview with” Mundo Boca radio “.

In addition, he revealed that the reason for his departure in mid-2005 was the episode of Leandro Desábato with Graphite in the Libertadores Cup. “That situation of Desalination with Graphite played against me. It was a very difficult month for me, they were looking for me from all sides to talk about that topic. One day in a press room there were journalists from all over the world, “he said.

“When I entered the games, people thought that the one who entered was GraphiteThat situation got over me, I had to put money to leave the club. The leaders did not want me to leave but the situation was overwhelming me, I was very nervous, so I asked to leave, “he said.

Beyond that case, he positively recalled Roberto Abbondanzieri. “The Abbondanzieri duck He was impressive, he was the best goalkeeper I saw on the court and look, I was a companion to many. I saw him catch every incredible ball … I said, ‘How did you catch that ball?’ “He said.

Finally, he told a funny anecdote. “In the first training sessions I went and went on the right side. Cascini, Cagna and Schelotto Barros they looked at me until at one point he grabs me William And he told me: ‘Baiano, you come to be a figure in the middle of the field for the back, not for the front, ha ‘”, he completed with laughter.

