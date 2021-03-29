“I passed out horrible”: Is Cynthia Rodríguez pregnant? | Instagram

One of the presenters of the morning “Venga la Alegría” starred in an incident that would generate some suspicions: “I fainted horrible,” she said after recovering. singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, mom?

The presenter of the morning, Laura G, He shared on his social networks how it was that he faded to the ground, the reason that led him to be absent a few hours from the broadcast, and although Cynthia Rodriguez She is one of the first to generate a strong controversy after meeting that she would like to be a mother, apparently this moment would not come yet.

The “exacademic“, who makes up the cast of conductors of the popular morning broadcast,” Venga la Alegría “, has stated in recent statements that apparently she would already seek to become the mother of the children of the judge of” La Voz “, in past editions .

So in the face of any news related to the symptoms that accompany possible pregnancies, such as “fainting spells”, the eyes would return to the former member of the reality show “La Academia”, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz

It may interest you Captiva Cynthia Rodríguez as Kylie Jenner in leather clothes

However, to clarify any version of this that could involve the “television actress”, it would not be the 36-year-old figure who suffered from this bad moment.

It was Laura G, one of Rodríguez Ruiz’s colleagues on the program, who for a few moments felt bad which led to a faint, which is why she had to be absent for a few moments from the broadcast, which also alarmed her followers.

The regiomontana reappeared moments later to reassure everyone about her state of health, also took the opportunity to clarify the possible reasons that could be attributed to the incident, ruled out “pregnancy or extreme diet”, however, when she fell to the ground the driver presented a blow3 in head.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It was last Wednesday that the remembered presenter of “Sabadazo” caused a commotion in the production so the next day she went to the doctor to rule out that she had something serious, she shared with her followers.

It was perfect and I passed out horrible … it had never happened to me, so I went to get tested. The point is that, when I fainted, I hit my head … you know, X-rays … etc “wrote the collaborator of the Casa del Ajusco.

Without a drop of makeup and wearing a black mask, the television presenter appeared in a series of stories that she shared on her Instagram account.

It may interest you It is not Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera dedicates a strange photo

Immediately, some of her 2.8 million followers reacted concerned about her health status and even reported that in recent weeks she looked somewhat thinner, which could have been due to a poor diet or even pregnancy, they suggested.

It was the entertainment reporter herself who came out to deny these comments, pointing out that these were not the reasons.

I’m not pregnant. And yes, yes like. Although I always walk with an attitude, I am strong and positive, he also pointed out in his stories.

Similarly, from the set of the program, the Mexican made some videos where she described that the results showed “a picture of dehydration” or even heart problems, which is why she would visit the cardiologist to find out if everything is okay. ” he pointed.

It may interest you. Is it from RBD? Galilea Montijo throws a tantrum in Hoy

María Sonia Laura González, better known as “Laura G” is one of the faces of the variety program that airs from Monday to Friday from forum 6 along with Anette Cuburú, Cynthia Rodríguez, Horacio Villalobos, Capi Pérez, Patricio Borghetti, Ricardo Casáres, Brandón Peniche, Sergio Sepúlveda, Wiliam Valdés.