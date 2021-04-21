04/21/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Fabio Fognini he assured this Wednesday after being expelled from the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell for an incident with a linesman, who did not commit any act worthy of disqualification.

“I was here to play tennis, to fight the game even if it was losing, it doesn’t matter. But what they did to me today was something inexplicable. I’m going to investigate it. I paid for something I didn’t do. It’s the first thing everyone should know“, declared the ninth seed after his exclusion from Barcelona.

Fognini was expelled when he was losing 6-0 and 4-4 against the Spanish Bernabé Zapata, coming from the previous phase and 147 of the ATP ranking, for facing a linesman.

“Of course I wasn’t playing my best tennis today, but he was making winners all over the place. He was trying to fight and fight.” It marked the world number 27.

The Italian mentioned his reputation as a “bad boy”, although he said that this Wednesday “he was hardly speaking” despite his bad encounter, and said he was “surprised with the ATP, especially with the chair umpire and the supervisor.”

I’ve been called a bad boy most of my career, but I was trying to fight to the end

“You know me and I know myself. I’m not going to say I’m a good boy or something. I’ve been called a bad boy on the track most of my career, but as I said before I was trying to return to the party and fight until the end, “he said.

For this reason, the ninth favorite considered that “they took away the opportunity to play tennis and try to win this match“.

“I was stopped in the locker room by people who were off the track and I was also surprised. I am not going to say something that may have bad consequences,” he concluded.