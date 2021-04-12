“I owe Kylian the luck of being here”

04/12/2021 at 9:47 PM CEST

Neymar has great admiration for Kylian Mbappé, both as a player and as a person. The Brazilian, in a preview of an interview with France Football, praised the figure of the young French footballer and pointed to him as a very important part of his adaptation to PSG and France.

Faced with the growing debate about whether they will share a jersey next season, Neymar has been full of praise for Kylian.

“It has taught me a lot about the French way of being. He has explained the French mentality to me. I owe him a large part of my adaptation and, consequently, my luck to be here & rdquor;, says Neymar in the interview that will be published this Tuesday.

The two, who arrived in Paris the same summer, end their contract in 2022 and have not yet signed their renewal. Mbappé is the latent desire of Florentino Pérez, while Neymar sounds every summer to return to FC Barcelona together with Leo Messi.

“First of all, I was impressed with the man that he is. Mbappé is very considerate, nice to everyone, polite and always happy. He is a very good person. It is the reason why we understand each other so well from the first contact we had & rdquor ;, begins by saying Neymar. “I immediately had the opportunity to see him train, see his speed, his dribbling repertoire, his intelligence, and I could see his humility for wanting to continually improve. There I said to myself: ‘He’s our golden boy!’ Speed ​​alone doesn’t mean a thing. You have to be smart to use it correctly and Kylian is. Not only is he smart and fast, but he has a great dribbling repertoire & rdquor ;.

This same Tuesday, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG face their decisive match for the return of the Champions League quarter-finals in the Parc des Princes against Bayern Munich, with a 3-to-2 advantage over the Bavarians, in a first leg in which Kylian scored a double.