“I owe Hamilton one!”

Carlos Sainz was very satisfied last weekend with the race he completed in the Styrian F1 GP 2021. He started 12th and managed to finish sixth with a great pace at the wheel of a Ferrari that this time did not suffer the degradation of previous races. The Spaniard had a perfect race, but he was not happy at all, since he knew that the possibility of being fifth had escaped him. The Madrilenian said that “he had a rhythm to be 5th”, but he could not reach Lando Norris on the new hard tire in his last run of the race because just as he came out of the pits, Hamilton turned him. With new rubber, he had a better rhythm than Lewis, but he did not want to pass him so as not to compromise his career, since the British was playing the victory Verstappen and some key points for the world. For this reason, the Spanish assured that he had to roll 15 laps after Lewis, without being able to print its real rhythm, and degrading the new tires due to the dirty air that the champion’s car gave off.

“We tried to catch up with Lando. The problem is that I came out of the pits behind Hamilton. I had to let him pass (because he was doubled over) and I did 15 laps behind him, trying to pass him, destroying the front tire. Obviously splitting up is a very critical point in the race, but we had plenty of pace to get to Lando. But those 15 laps behind Hamilton, hesitating to pass him and destroying the front tire, it was difficult for me to attack him at the end (Norris). A shame, because today we had the rhythm to have come back from 12th to 5th “he commented on Sunday. And now, before the Austrian F1 GP, Formula 1 published the moment in which Ferrari was told to pass Lewis to unfold.

Sainz responded forcefully, assuring that he was not going to take risks. “I can not! It could be very risky for both of us. “, He said.

“You can try one more time, but don’t take unnecessary risks.”his engineer replied.

Meanwhile, on the radio of Hamilton, his engineer alerted him. “Ok Lewis, we would be happy to let Sainz go.”. And English opened the door to Spanish. “Go. I owe Lewis one “said the Madrilenian after raising his hand to thank Hamilton for his gesture. “Come on, come on, come on”, he said later, but it was too late to hunt down Norris.