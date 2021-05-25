“I only see the beginning of ‘The Ana Rosa program’, then I change the channel”

Viewers returned to see María Teresa Campos on Antena 3 after several years without appearing on the network. The journalist visited El hormiguero to chat with Pablo Motos about her professional career – she has yet to broadcast more installments of La Campos mobile on Telecinco – and her personal life.

After commenting on his recent vaccination and sending a message to the deniers, Campos explained how his day to day is at home with his dog Lula: “I get up, take a few breaths and watch the newscast at 7 and 8 in the morning, but don’t ask me where, because it’s not on your channel “he told Motos.

“After changing the chain and having breakfast while they take the dog out to pee,” added the presenter. The Valencian pointed out: “You watch a TV, which is not mine, but then you change the channel. If you were watching yours, you stop watching it in the morning: Can’t you see Ana Rosa Quintana?”.

Campos replied laughing: “I see the beginning. The program is great and you do not have to value it because it is already overrated. He is a person who has a name and will always have it for as long as he wants to be on television. “

“She told me once that with the age that I was then and she now, she would no longer be on television … The public withdraws us, one day they stop seeing you and that’s how it is“, admitted the presenter.

Motos stressed that “they have told me that when you watch TV sometimes you send people to shit …”, and the journalist explained that “everyone knows everything, everyone criticizes the closure of establishments, the measurements … and it pissed me off. ” Then the presenter added: “Are you sending more people to fuck off your chain or mine?” Laughing, the guest replied that “according to the time.”

María Teresa Campos dances with Pablo Motos, in ‘El Hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

‘La Campos mobile’, pending more emissions

Motos asked him about his space on Telecinco: “What happened to La Campos mobile?”. The guest replied that “We premiered a delivery, but then came Rocío –Carrasco and her interview- and I’m waiting to see what happens”.

“How is Isabel Díaz Ayuso from you to you?”, Motos wanted to know from his first and only interview in the transparent truck of La Campos mobile: “She came before the interview to greet me, she is very affectionate. “

“I went down later to pick her up and people applauded a lot. On the way, she told me a curious thing, that he liked the Madrid of traffic jams because this city without them is not Madrid“.