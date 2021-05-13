Day by day, the contestants of Now I Fall! they surprise to Arturo Valls and to the viewers of the Antena 3 program with his personal anecdotes in his presentation before playing.

This Wednesday it was Quim’s turn, who began his presentation by stating that “I am a nurse and I work in an ICU at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. My hobbies are my wife, but she doesn’t listen to me; and make people laugh“.

“How beautiful!” Exclaimed the presenter when listening to him, but the most surprising thing about the participant’s biography was still missing: “I once killed a patient … laughing”. Valls could not contain himself and asked, “Really?”

Quim replied that “I made Mrs. Dolores the parakeet, she started laughing and there she stayed”. The Valencian, even without believing it at all, commented that it was “a sweet death”, but the contestant added that “he stayed little bird”, starting the laughter and applause of the public present in the stands.

“With the prize money I would like to go hiking alone and buy a motorhome”He said before facing Borjamina for a position in the central trapdoor of the contest.

Quim was unable to eliminate the champion contestant from Now I Fall! and he ended up falling through the trapdoor when he did not know how to answer the last question: “What Chinese communist leader did they nickname The Great Helmsman?” Valls wanted to know.

The correct answer was Mao Zedong, and before he fell, the presenter asked him to do the parakeet again, but Quim preferred to imitate a dinosaur: “That’s a Tyrannosaurus rex, I do the velociraptor”Valls said that while imitating him, the hatch opened and the contestant rushed inside.

