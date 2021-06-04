Rafa Cabrera He started the Memorial Tournament with a great 68-stroke lap and moved into provisional third position. The canary was very satisfied with the result and the game at the end of his round.

“Happy with the result. I have played very well, I have missed a few shots, the irons very well, the putt has been very good and the few times that I have gotten into trouble I have been able to solve it without costing me a shot. Very happy with how I played and the result ”, said the Gran Canaria.

“The last few weeks I notice myself playing better, I’m not doing something different on purpose, I just notice my swing better, I hit better irons, I miss fewer greens and good shots stay closer to the flag. I am recovering my confidence and I notice that my best game is not that far away ”, he added.

For his part Jon rahm, defending champion, added 69 strokes. He was at the top of the standings, three strokes from the lead. “It was not my best day of golf, but it was still a good round. The presence of the public a year later makes it different to play … the truth is that it is much better, especially in a field as demanding as this. It is easier to have positive energy when things are not going well for you, for example for me, on holes 7, 8 and 9, when we have returned from the break (due to the rain). It’s very good to have the fans back, ”said elk vasco.

On Nicklaus’ changes on the field, Rahm assured that “I would say that the redesign has made the field one or two shots harder, but the greens were receptive. Flags could be attacked. If you hit the irons well, you can get an advantage. The redesign makes it better, but more difficult. If it doesn’t rain anymore and it gets hard and fast, we’ll see what this field is like ”, he concluded.