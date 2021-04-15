“I no longer had anything of mine”

Episode number 7 of Rocío, Telling the Truth to Stay Alive, portrayed, among other aspects, one of the hardest parts of Carrasco’s life, the illness and death of the greatest, although for her it was simply her mother, Rocío Jurado.

In addition to the loss, Roció Carrasco assured that death brought something else, the breaking of her ties with her children. “The family is sinking, and I think the someone’s end and the beginning of many“She said about the images of September 17, 2004, when the singer shared, at a press conference, that she suffered from pancreatic cancer.” When the doctor told me that I had a mortality rate of 80%, I was confident that she would be in the 20% that is saved, “he recalled.

It was that same day that Jurado made his will, although with the media he tried to give an image of strength and positivity. Carrasco explained that he later started two cycles of chemotherapy in Houston, United States. Later, he returned to Spain and did his last special, Rocío siempre.

At the end of the show, the singer was quoting one of her own songs, Help me God to walk. “He had the right strength, but it did him so much good!” Rocío Carrasco commented on what was his mother’s last performance. This, she recalled, was a great “energy shot” for the artist.

Carrasco said that, after a Christmas spent in Madrid, Jurado found himself quite ill again. At that time, the family went to the Montepríncipe Hospital, where they were assured that there was nothing to worry about. However, the family, unhappy, returned to Houston, where they predicted that the prognosis was dire.

There they spent four months that Carrasco described as “terrifying”, because every day a new ailment came to his mother. In addition, from Spain, Antonio David Flores, who stayed with the children, tried to change the relevant custody agreement to ensure that he made the most of Rocío Jurado’s inheritance.

While Rocío Carrasco is in Houston taking care of Rocío Jurado, Antonio David takes advantage of the situation so that the regulatory agreement of shared custody is raised to the public, in a maneuver to ensure the future with the inheritance of the greatest # RocíoVerdad5 – DEW, tell the truth to stay alive (@rocioseguirviva) April 14, 2021

After two years of struggle, the artist ended up dying on June 1, 2006. Rocío Carrasco said that, until that moment, she had not left her side. In her last days, Rocío Jurado insisted that her daughter should marry Fidel Albiac so that she would go away calm.

“My mother called Fidel and me and she looked at me and held Fidel’s hand. She said: ‘Rocío, you don’t think I’m going to die without leaving you married to him, right?’ # RocíoVerdad5 pic.twitter.com/atesT8w7UX – DEW, tell the truth to stay alive (@rocioseguirviva) April 14, 2021

“That was, if not the worst day of my life, one of them. the most important thing that a person who is his mother can have, and mine was leaving me. Everyone cried for the artist, but I cried for my mother. For me she was not Rocío Jurado, she was my mother, “said Carrasco.

The strange question of Rocío Flores

“She was very proud of me and I know it perfectly. There is no need for anyone to tell me or emphasize it because there are things that only she and I know, no one knows them but her and me and that’s enough for me, “he said.

Later, Carrasco recalled one of the hardest moments that she lived and that explained that idea that she advanced about the breakdown of the relationship between her and her children. And it is that, when meeting again after the death of the singer, Rocío Flores came with a question that marked a before and after: “What about the houses in Miami?”, in a clear sign that Antonio David had continued to maneuver over the inheritance.

“The world came over me and I saw that there was a before and after in that girl I had given birth to, but that It seemed like I had nothing of my own. The seed of evil had germinated and began to blossom “, Rocío Carrasco recalled with pain.