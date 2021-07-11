“I never want to talk about this, but today I want to talk”

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, in a file photo (Photo: I.Infantes.POOL / Europa Press via .)

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has spoken about the rumors published by some media that claimed that she had broken up with her partner, the former Vice President of the Government Pablo Iglesias. He has done so through a publication on his Instagram account, where Montero has been clear in stating that “I never talk about this, but today I want to talk.”

United We can policy has shown its displeasure at requests to “confirm or deny news” that have to do with his life, but has hinted that this time the drop has filled the camel’s back. Irene Montero has explained that “when the sewer lies about your partner even when he has already left politics,” concern is raised among friends.

“Harassment and takedown” strategy

“I detest those who do not know how to do politics and seek to destroy the adversary with foul play,” said the head of Equality, also regretting that there are people who do not “stand up to them.” Montero has also argued that the “hoaxes” or the persecution suffered “at home, on your vacations” end up causing his private life to be questioned instead of advances made such as the trans law or that of ‘only yes is yes’.

The minister has stressed that everything is part of a “strategy of harassment and demolition that began a long time ago” and that “they want us to not be worth fighting and doing what we do.”

