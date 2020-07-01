« I never talk about the mothers of my children, either for good or for evil. » In this way Don Miguelo avoided referring to the comments of his ex-partner Nabila Tapia, pointing him out as the person who motivated her to inject biopolymers into her buttocks, a decision for which she has lived through an ordeal in recent years.

“Whether they want to or not they will be just that, the mothers of my children. No regrets or complaints. We take these skirts as an old means of dealing, « said Don Miguelo, according to the Masvip.com.do portal.

The finalist of the contest « Nuestra Belleza Latina » explained that the decision to augment her buttocks with biopolymers arose to please her daughter’s father (Don Miguelo) and that after the alleged arrangements were made, her real ordeal began.

« I started to have bumps on my lower buttocks, it was difficult for me to make the decision to remove the biopolymers because it is something that you have to think about very well and you have to go to the help of psychologists because you don’t know how your buttocks are going to be left « , expressed the model.