It has been almost three and a half years since the Chapecoense tragedy. And Neto is still in pain. The ex-player says he won’t spend a day without being bothered by body aches, a consequence of the plane crash that killed 71 people, including players, members of the coaching staff, managers and journalists, at the end of November 2016.

One of the three athletes who survived the tragic episode, the former defender had the end of his career decreed by doctors at the end of last year. And now he tries to rebuild his life in a new function, away from the lawns. He became the football superintendent of Chapecoense, trying to help the club in financial crisis in the intermediation between the board and the locker room and also between the club and companies and institutions from which Chape collects damages.

Neto says he still feels pain today because of the accident

Photo: Disclosure / Chapecoense / Estadão

In this interview with state, granted during the Laureus Prize in Berlin, still in February, Neto talks about the physical and emotional difficulties he faces every day, such as pain and trauma (“it is still difficult to get on a plane”), criticizes those who tried to take advantage over the club in the midst of the tragedy and comments on its search for justice. “We have not received any compensation until today.”

How was it to make the decision to retire?

The decision ended up being the doctors’. I had a spinal injury that calcified in a way that was good for a normal citizen. But, at the time of the tragedy, the doctor said he would have to operate on me. Except that I was not able to move my body a lot because I had already had a cardiac arrest and would have to be immobilized. When I started training at a high level, I did some tests at universities to see what could improve and continue as a high level athlete. My spine unfortunately felt this overload that the athlete normally has and my body couldn’t handle it. And then, yes, the doctors called me to talk and told me it was better to stop. My body couldn’t take it when I was about to become an athlete again. If I continued on this training track, I would certainly have a not very healthy old age, that would complicate me in the future.

Was that when the opportunity to join the club arose?

The president called me to talk and said he would like me to be part of football. I accepted it very smoothly. And I accepted changes to my contract, I still had overdue wages to receive. I made a deal to be paid everything in two years. It was one more thing to help the club. In one way or another, we try to help the institution, which is the most important right now. The club is going through a difficult financial situation and I want to change that situation.

What exactly is your role in the club?

I’m a football superintendent, I’m a guy who makes this link between coach, player, commission, direction. But I have already made it very clear to the president that I would have to study and take courses at CBF for this. It’s no use being there because I’m an ex-athlete who was successful in the club. I prefer to have knowledge to be able to help much more than I can help.

You don’t want it to be a symbolic function …

Yes, I really want to help. After the tragedy, many people took advantage of the club. Helping Chapecoense is not just being there and doing numbers. Helping Chapecoense means being more effective in responding, hiring, sometimes changing. And we need to have knowledge to accomplish all of this. Chape is a club that I loved and love, that I was happy and lived the best moment of my professional career.

You still feel pain because of the accident

I feel it, in the spine and the knee. More in the column. Everyday. I never stopped having pain. There are days when I take medicine to sleep, to relieve a little, a muscle relaxant. Sometimes to lie down and to get up, it hurts a little. Even the way of sleeping bothers a little more.

How do you wake up every day after such a tragedy?

Before the tragedy, I already had a lot of faith in Jesus. I never asked God why I was a champion, why I left my neighborhood where I was born, on the periphery, and I had the opportunity to be a professional athlete, to have played for Santos, the team where Pelé played. But when a bad thing of this size happens, there is no point in wondering and regretting it. Just now I came here by plane (Berlin). It is not easy to travel by plane. But I have to face my fears. My fear cannot be greater than my faith. I try not to ask why bad things or why good things.

Do you have memories of the accident?

I remember everything until the rescue and the rescue. I was conscious all the time. I remember when the plane shut down, a horrible feeling. When the plane went out, I felt very distressed because I had dreamed that it would happen, three days before. I had even said to my wife, when I left to travel: ‘I think the day is strange, pray for me, ask God, because my dream is in my head’. The plane shut down, the engine noise stopped. I heard the sound of the wind, the plane gliding, everything turned off, moving a lot, and everyone asking God. I said a lot: Jesus, I know that you exist and I know that you work miracles. I read in the Bible. I read the same thing a lot. I know you can help us. I asked for us, not for me. I knew there was no way I could be alive alone. Either we would all be alive together, or we would all die. When the plane crashed, I went out. I didn’t wake up until 11 days later.

Did you start looking at something differently after the accident?

I noticed ambition a lot more. I didn’t notice much before, not me. I was never ambitious for material things. But after the tragedy, I could see that the human being has become increasingly ambitious for success, money, unbridled greed. I’m a studious guy, I study the Bible a lot. I study theology. God gave free will to each one. He is not a dictator God. Each one does what they want and one day they will settle their accounts with the sky daddy.

Do you have plans to become a pastor?

I feel like it … Pastor is very profound, because he takes care of people. Nowadays it is fashionable to be a pastor. There is every swashbuckling guy who says he is a shepherd, who doesn’t even care for his own family. I really want to talk about Jesus. It is so open and so simple to believe in Jesus, to believe in God. It is not a radical thing. Everything I learned about Jesus is different even from some things that we hear around. I really want to preach.

How is the fight for damages?

We have not received any compensation to date. It’s an absurd. Chapecoense did not receive anything, the families did not receive anything because insurance was taken out, which nobody knew about, that they could not travel to Colombia or Peru. Except that Bolivia allowed the plane to go to Colombia, even without insurance, and Colombia accepted the plane even without insurance. It was a sequence of errors. The (lack of) gasoline on the plane was the last problem. If the plane had not boarded, there would have been no accident.

What is the next step in this quest?

We held a protest in front of Tokyo Marine (insurance company), at Aon (reinsurer), in London, last year. The neglect of these companies is absurd. You can send any money, people won’t come back. But when you see that you have lost friends, that you have left your wife and children … It is a neglect that has nothing to do with them. Now a CPI has opened, which will call representatives of these companies. They are going to be called, they already had some hearings and they did not go. The Public Ministry negotiates an agreement with these companies and with families. We hope it happens.

.