“I never saw Messi so happy”

07/15/2021 at 5:17 PM CEST

Four days have passed since Argentina beat Brazil in the glorious Copa América final and the emotion is still present among Argentines. This is how Leandro Paredes expresses it, one of the pillars of the Argentine National Team who with 28 years managed to be champion with his team. The Argentine player I talk about the unforgettable night in Maracanã with TyC Sport.

“I see the Argentine people very happy and for all of us it is an enormous joy, so we are celebrating it to the fullest“declared the number 5 of the albiceleste who tattooed the trophy on his left calf.

He also told what was the key to the conquest: “Without a doubt it was the group that we formed. We made a fantastic group, we have been together for two years now and I think we have grown a lot. We went from youngest to oldest in football and the group became very strong“.

The PSG player gave some details of the Argentine concentration: “The truth was incredible. We spent 45 beautiful days, from the first to the last, and to finish crowning it as we did is something incredible. When we had lunch, when we played cards, ping pong, pool … The group was always togetherKnowing how important that Copa América was for the whole country, and having won it crowned everything, “he added.

Regarding how the Argentine National Team approached the final in Brazil, Paredes confessed: “We did not have pressure. We went out to play a dream final. Not even in the best of dreams does it come out as perfect as it was: playing in Brazil with the National Team, in the Maracana and on top of winning it. We are aware that we remain in the history of the country“.

According to the analysis of the Argentine player: “I had a very good final beyond the yellow one that conditioned me.” “We wanted to go out and look for him, to be the protagonists. Later we knew that in many parts of the game they were going to suffer, but the important thing was to suffer together and I think that helped us to become champions, “he said about the way they faced the game.

Leandro Paredes also spoke about the happiness of captain Leo Messi: “Not only us, but the 45 million Argentines wanted Leo to lift a title with the Argentine National Team. Afterwards, contributing something to make that happen and being there enjoying it with him was incredible. ”

“I never saw Messi so happy, much less for 45 days. He really enjoyed being with us. It was like a graduate trip where we had a lot of fun, we won, because we did it against everyone, and we reached the final. For us it was a truly incredible America’s Cup, dreamed of, “he revealed.