Ronaldinho has broken his silence days after leaving the Paraguayan prison where he was locked when entering the country with his brother with false passports. The former Barcelona player recounted how “hard” it was for him to enter prison.

«It was a very hard blow. I never imagined going through a situation like this »Ronaldinho said from Asunción, while waiting for the judge’s decision before the request for parole claimed by the former soccer player and his brother. “I was totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal”, the former Barcelona official told the Abc de Asunción newspaper, in his first interview with a media outlet since his arrest on March 6.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira are accused of using an authentic Paraguayan document with false content that local justice penalizes with up to five years in prison or a fine. Both exhibited Paraguayan passports upon entering the Asunción International Airport on March 4, documents that were provided to them by the promoters of their arrival in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho paid $ 1,600,000 as collateral for the judge to order his house arrest and that of his brother, in this case in a central hotel in the Paraguayan capital, where he has been staying since April 6 and for which he pays $ 700 a day for both. The former footballer said he hopes to regain his freedom “as soon as possible” based “on everything we contribute in the case”, after reaffirming that his intention was always to collaborate with the judicial investigation.

The investigation has already released 16 detainees, mostly police and officials, plus three Brazilians, and caused the Director of Migrations to resign. Ronaldinho explained that he had arrived in Asunción on March 4 to fulfill a contract managed by his brother Roberto. «In this case we came to participate in the launch of an online casino and for the launch of the autobiographical book A Crack of Life with the company that has the exploitation rights in Paraguay, ”said the 2005 Golden Ball.

By reiterating surprise at his personal situation, he assured that his intention «All my life was bringing joy to people with my football». He recalled that he planned to return to Brazil on March 7 to celebrate his son’s birthday. “I don’t know what happened next,” he added.

On March 6, Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in the Police Specialized Group, housed with thirty police officers convicted of criminal and political crimes prosecuted for corruption. They «received me with kindness: I played soccer, signed autographs, took photos. There was no reason not to do it with people who were having a difficult time, just like me.

He said that the first thing he will do when leaving Paraguay will be to see his mother. “The first thing I will do is give my mother a big kiss” and then “absorb the impact that this situation has generated.” The lawyers of the former Brazilian soccer player manage to obtain parole after the resumption of judicial activity on May 4, suspended in prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.