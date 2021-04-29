“I never forgave Mourinho for running away”

04/29/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Ernesto Paolillo, general manager of Inter Milan during the time when the Nerazzurri team obtained the treble, has granted an interview in Calciomercato in which he recalled the difficulties arising from that great year, such as Mourinho’s ‘escape’, the search for a replacement and the dismantling of the team.

In 2010, after being proclaimed champion of the triplet, José Mourinho ended up at Real Madrid in exchange for a transfer of 8 million euros. “My biggest regret was not having followed through with my initial idea, which was to dismantle the team. He was champion, but he was tired and empty. Y Mourinho, who knew it well, escaped the same afternoon of victory. I will never forgive him for that& rdquor ;.

After lamenting the departure of ‘The Special One’, Paolillo revealed the reason why, from his point of view, it was necessary to clean the wardrobe. “Inter Milan had to be dismantled for ethical reasons. You cannot win a Champions League and go out in front of the cameras to ask for a salary increase like Diego Milito did. But Moratti told me, ‘What if we don’t win after dismantling the team and the fans blame me?

Finally, he explained the selection process for Mourinho’s replacement. “I thought it would be good to start over and with a coach other than Benítez, someone who knew how to rebuild the team and start from scratch. Specifically, I thought of Antonio Conte. It was clear to him, but the problem was that at that time the president, after Mourinho, did not want to bring in a former Juventus player& rdquor ;.