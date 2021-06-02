I decided to write to him because I always read the people’s stories and today I am going through those days where one needs to channel what disturbs us.

I was a mother 8 days ago of a beautiful baby. Until now it has never been so important to anyone. It is beautiful to know that someone needs you, looks for you, recognizes you.

I am a single mother or a struggling mother, as they say now. I am 33 years old. Last year I lost my job, I became a subsidiary of the State, to use public health.

Every day I choose what to sell so I can buy something for my baby. The father of my daughter, when he found out that I was pregnant, told me “find a stepfather for that baby because I am not going to take care of it.” Then it disappeared.

I never spoke to him again and I’m not interested. I only knew that he is in a relationship with a woman with children and that he takes care of those creatures.

I never felt so bad, so abandoned and desperate

Today I am very sorry because the cold has arrived and I have almost no warm clothes for my baby. It hurts me horrors that they tell me “put a plush or fleece onesie”, “buy her this or that” and I no longer know what else to sell to buy something for the baby.

I joined each group of barters or exchanges, I am sacrificing all my clothes that I used to wear, in order to survive.

I always had a job, I never lacked anything and today I am surviving as best I can. I spend my time going to the health center to get milk for the baby, hoping to collect the Universal Child Allowance to be able to buy diapers, and looking for work.

I never felt so bad, so abandoned, so desperate.

Today I understand what it is to be a “struggling mom” subsidized by the state, stigmatized by society. Today the memes about struggling moms are not funny to me, but offensive.

I learned how difficult it is to get a job as a mother, and also a single mother. Wake.

