Fernando Alonso passed by the microphones of El Partidazo de Cope and El Transistor de Onda Cero, where He explained that at no time was he considered “alluded to” for the statements of former coach Vicente del Bosque regarding his payment of taxes and his right to complain about the management of the coronavirus in Spain.

«I never felt alluded to. It didn’t bother me at all. Something came out in the press the next day. I had overheard the conversation or followed it on the show and did not feel alluded to. My sister is a doctor, my brother-in-law is a doctor, I have partners in China, my girl is Italian, I live next to Italy … », commented the Spanish pilot at the beginning of the interview, thus settling any type of controversy.

“Knowing what was happening in China and Italy, I was shocked by what was being decreed in Spain. And to the people around me, because I was trying to incite them to confinement, “said Alonso,” super-delighted “for collaborating with the #NuestraMejorVictoria project promoted by tennis player Rafael Nadal and basketball player Pau Gasol.

«Super grateful and proud of Rafa and Pau, for everything they do for Spain in general. When the initiative came out and I saw it on social networks, in five minutes I called one of my assistants. I was at the same time doing other things with Unicef, such as masks for toilets, and we did both as quickly as possible, ”he said from his residence in Switzerland, under confinement measures similar to those in Spain.

«It is always hard to believe what has happened in the end. Coming from China, we saw it as a distant thing. And then in Italy it seemed like a localized focus and you always think there is going to be more control, “said Alonso.

Finally, the ovetense nuanced his controversy with Del Bosque. «My only intention was to warn, from the information of the acquaintances that I could have, so that my country was the best prepared possible. But without any kind of politics because I have no political inclination, so to speak, “he said.