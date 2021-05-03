“I needed a week and a result like that”

The Spanish Paula Badosa, who completed a great reaction against the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0) to reach the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open For the first time in his career, he recognized that he needed “a week and a result like that” after the difficult moments he has gone through.

Badosa, who could not hide his emotion after more than two and a half hours of play, highlighted the contribution of his coach Javier Martí and all the doubts he had despite the widespread consideration as the future of Spanish women’s tennis.

“I kept repeating in my head that I could and could because I was at the limit and she was playing very well but I felt that I deserved it. My head told me that I could and that I deserved it,” said the Spanish.

Badosa recalled the bad times he went through before reaching this season, the best of his career.

“A year and a half ago I was playing ITF tournaments and I was fighting to get into the top 100. It is true that I had a future but I did not believe it, I did not see myself there. Now I have had a very good year. I was working for it but in the fund did not expect that to come. I have had very difficult times and for me that everything that is coming means a lot “, said Paula Badosa.

“I needed a week like this. A result like this. It is very good to work well but a player needs a result of this type to show me that I can be here and that I deserve to be in these rounds,” insisted the New York tennis player who praised the figure of his trainer.

“Javier Martí gives me a lot. He has caused a change in me. He has made me improve a lot and I owe him a lot,” he insisted.

“In the end I have learned to enjoy suffering. That suffering on the court to enjoy it. This is a unique week. The nerves are before and also after and in the game there is tension and I intend to enjoy this process,” revealed Paula Badosa, who recognized the importance of mental improvement but the need to also progress in the game and physically to be able to climb and treat the best players.

“There is an important part of the mental issue but a game like this you do not win if you are not well physically or tennis. If you do not have this against these players with your head it is not valid,” explained the Spanish tennis player.

Paula Badosa will be measured in the quarterfinals against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, eighth favorite. “In the quarterfinals, the players have more experience than me, it comes to me a little again. I will have to play at a high level if I want to win,” assumed the Spaniard who acknowledged feeling discomfort in the hamstring muscles of her right leg.