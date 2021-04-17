“I need you” Luis Miguel would say to Aracely Arámbula in song | Instagram

Although the singer Luis Miguel has been a figure surrounded by a large number of women, it would be with a famous Mexican actress, with whom he would have one of the most momentous romances, Aracely Arambula, a beautiful dedication would mark the romance of both figures.

A beautiful dedication from the so-called “Sun of Mexico“It would transcend in the torrid romance that Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula had.

Although so far neither of them would reveal the way they met, or how their relationship began, it is that it was with Aracely Arámbula with whom Luis Miguel He had one of the most mediatic and controversial relationships since it was confirmed in 2005.

Love was clearly seen and seemed to be present at every moment in which the couple reappeared in public and even, “Luismi” would dedicate the theme “I need you” to the beautiful television actress, the song would be included in the album called “33” that makes up the discography of the Mexican artist. Who could have resisted such beautiful lyrics?

I need you like the air that I breathe as a footprint on the road like sand to the coral … I need you, like the sky to the stars and winter to the cold.

A fragment of the chorus of the song says that the romantic “Puerto Rican” would dedicate to the protagonist of “La Doña”, a song that undoubtedly became one of his great interpretations and that, despite what one might think, Luis Miguel would show Gallego Basteri was never indifferent while he was with the histrionic.

Likewise, he would not miss the opportunity to dedicate any of his great successes to him, and it is that at the same time there have been several of his conquests who assure that the “Sun” dedicated some of his famous lyrics, as well as some other speculations in which he is also assured the devastating melody would be dedicated to the singer’s eldest daughter, Michelle Salas.

Even in the middle of some of his presentations, the star from Chihuahua was present and in the middle of these moments they fully expressed their love while Luis Miguel himself sang and sent kisses from the stage, to which she corresponded.

Everything seemed to go honey on flakes, they even assure that the couple of the show got married and later years they would welcome one of their first children.

After a year of relationship, the couple announced that their first-born, Miguel, the artist’s first recognized son, would arrive into the world and two years later, they welcomed Daniel. However, by then things were starting to go wrong between the couple.

A series of ups and downs, discussions, reconciliations and even rumors of a supposed contract that stipulated in writing the love between them began to undermine the dream of a “happy family.”

After starting their separation, the actress who starred in various projects on the screen declared the distancing of the interpreter of “La Inconditional” with her two children and they were even involved in lawsuits around the issue of child support, which would lead to further distancing from part of Luis Miguel.

Aracely will not participate in the series

Although at first it would have transpired that the interpreter of “Gabriela Suárez” in “La Patrona”, Aracely, would have a participation in some of the chapters of Luis Miguel’s bioseries, apparently fans of “Sol” and followers of his controversy life will be disappointed.

It was recently confirmed that Arámbula will not appear in any way in some part of the life of the “star king”, everything indicates that the negotiations between the actress and the Netflix production did not reach good terms, so they will not be able to use his name, confirmed in recent days.

Something that undoubtedly regrets all those who kept alive the interest of seeing at some point the prominent figure on television telling his love story through this plot.