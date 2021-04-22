“I need victories like these and hours on the track to improve”

Rafael Nadal has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy defeating the japanese Kei nishikori 6-0, 2-6 and 6-2. This Friday, duel against the British Cameron norrie, who benefited from the retirement of Belgian David Goffin when he led 6-0, 3-5.

He had a bad time with Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday at the premiere, he also suffered in front of Kei Nishikori. He expects difficulties again against Norrie, despite the fact that he defeated him in three sets in the last Australian Open.

Norrie is a very winner, has a very good attitude. He is going to demand me, it’s another test

“He is a complete player, who wins a lot of games. He is a very winner, he has a good attitude. Believe a lot in yourself. He’s not going to give me anything. If I want to win, I will have to play at a high level. I am aware of it, he is going to demand me again but it is what it is. Every game is an important test and I take it as an opportunity to compete well against a difficult opponent. In the quarterfinals and at home, I’m going to do what I can to advance ”, analyzes the eleven-time champion.

I suffered a lot at the beginning of the third set. But it’s the way I need to go

He said that regarding the initial meeting, “I have taken an important step forward. He was facing an opponent who after the first set played at a very, very high level. I suffered a lot at the beginning of the third set. But on a personal energy level, the way of approaching the game and the points has been different from yesterday. It is the path that I need to follow for what is to come. I need to keep improving. But this is given by victories and hours on the track, overcoming difficult moments. I’m leaving more satisfied than on Wednesday ”, he assured.

I take on the challenge, the difficulty. I know things don’t come overnight

Accept complications: “I have to make my way, I am aware that things are complicated. They would have been simpler if he had beaten Rublev in Monte Carlo and would have reached the final, but the and if it is used a lot but I’m not a fan of it. Each one has to live with what he has. I have played little tennis and I have to go through difficult times. I take on the challenge, the difficulty that it entails. The evolution has been good. I have been able to move forward. I know that things do not come from one day to the next, I have to continue with clear ideas, enthusiasm and hope that it will get better. I hope this month, that I will compete more often, to obtain the desired level ”.

It is only their third tournament of the season, after Australian Open Y Monte Carlo. From March 2020 to the present, including the stoppage due to the pandemic, he has only played six events. The current one is the seventh.