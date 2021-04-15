“I need to make mistakes in order to learn”

04/15/2021 at 3:31 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Carlos Sainz He considered, at the press conference prior to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, that he needs to make “mistakes in order to learn” in this new stage as a Ferrari driver.

The Madrilenian, eighth classified in the last Bahrain Grand Prix, played down the mistake he made in the final qualifying round in the opening round of the season, emphasizing that he was “particularly fast in Q1 and Q2” and he trusted to “keep the good feelings” in the second round of the Formula One World Championship.

Sainz faces his participation in Imola (Italy) satisfied by his performance in Sakhir, where he verified that his driving is on par with “the pace of the car”.

“That weekend was very positive. I think it helped a lot that we did the winter test there. In Imola it will be a bit difficult, in that sense“He commented on the set-up of his Ferrari for this weekend.

He will aim for the second race of the season, in any case, with confidence after having “learned a lot in Bahrain, especially in the qualifying laps,” he said.

“I was also surprised by my own pace. I was particularly fast in Q1 and Q2. In Q3 I made mistakes, but I need them to be able to learn. Otherwise, I will not progress,” he reflected.

“Now I look forward to the season with good feelings,” he stressed. “In Bahrain I got used to the car quickly. The speed is there, which is the most important thing,” Sainz said at the press conference prior to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.