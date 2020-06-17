Pablo Alboran He shared this Wednesday a most personal message in a video in which he publicly confirms his homosexuality to all his followers.

« We all feel strange, we rethink life and work, what makes us happy and what doesn’t. I would like to tell you something very personal. I have always fought against any expression that goes against any freedom« says the singer.

And then he adds: « Today I want my scream to get a little louder and have more value and weight. I’m here to tell you that I’m gay. That nothing happens, that life remains the same. Me I need to be a little bit happier than I already was«

In this video, published on his Instagram account, with more than five million followers, the singer points out that « a lot of people suppose it, knows it or just don’t care », while stressing that at home and in his family has always « felt the freedom to love » whoever has loved, to dedicate himself to what he has wanted.

« I have felt sheltered and accompanied when it comes to fulfilling each of my dreams. In my work, among my friends, in my record company I never felt discriminated, hated or felt that I was disappointing someone for being me », he continues, Apostille: » Unfortunately, there are many people who do not live it like this. And so, without fear, I also hope that this message will make someone’s path easier »

« But I do this for me, » he remarks, explaining immediately that he has always written songs with which anyone can feel « identified regardless of gender, age or even language. » « For me music is free and I want to feel as free as my songs. I want to be consistent, consistent and as responsible as possible to myself« he stresses.

The musician anticipates that he will continue to focus his public life on his music and that he will try to do his work the best he knows, « from the bowels, with absolute respect for the profession and the public. » » I want to thank you for the love I have always received, for the unconditional support you give me. I’m crazy that we can see each other soon and show you everything I’m preparing, a very special album is coming. I send you a big hug and to live, « he concludes.