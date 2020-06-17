Singer Pablo Alborán has decided to openly talk about his sexual orientation. The artist, creator of great successes like « Only you » or « Saturn » has never spoken about it, until now. He has done it in an emotional video published on his official Instagram profile has revealed that he is gay and in which he has wanted to explain how this time has felt and has given the reasons why he has wanted to talk about it. Alborán explained that he needed to tell it to « be a little bit happier than he already was » and for this reason, despite making it clear that he hopes to be able to help people who He has not had a good time because of his sexual orientation in his family or work circles, « I do this mainly for me ».

Pablo Alboran

« As you know, the world is leaving us some bittersweet news lately and we all feel strange, we rethink life, work … what makes us happy and what doesn’t. I think that on many occasions we have forgotten the love that unites us, the one that makes us stronger and better and today from that love I would like to tell you something very personal« the artist began, » I have always fought against any expression that goes against any freedom or equality; from racism, xenophobia, machismo, transbofia, homophobia … any kind of hatred. And today I want my scream to get a little louder and have more value and weight. I’m here to tell you that I’m gay, that nothing happens« has followed this.

« I have always felt freedom in my family »

Alborán has acknowledged that « I need to be a little bit happier than I already was » and explained that « In my house, in my family, I have always felt the freedom to love who I have loved, to dedicate myself to what I have wanted. I have felt sheltered and accompanied when it comes to fulfilling each of my dreams. In my work, among my friends, in my Warner record company I have never felt discriminated against, hated or felt that I was disappointing someone for being me. « The artist knows that » unfortunately there are many people who do not live it that way and that is why Today, without fear, I hope that this message will make someone’s path easier. « Despite this, he wanted to make it very clear that » above all I do this for me« evidencing that he did need to free himself and shout to the world what he really feels.

« To live, that life goes away »

Regarding his music, Alborán has continued explaining that « I’ve always made songs that talk about you and me, about what’s going on around. I have always thought that anyone can feel identified with my lyrics, regardless of gender, age or language because for me music is free and I want to feel just as free as my songs. « In addition, he wanted to emphasize that « I want to be consistent and consistent and most responsible with myself » and for this reason « I will continue to focus my public life on my work, on my music. I will try to do my work to the best of my ability, from the bowels, with absolute respect for the profession and the public. I want to thank you for the love I always I have received, for the unconditional support you give me (…) and to live, that life goes away«