I must do well in Hungary to have a good holiday

Sergio perez left the Grand Prix of Great Britain no points after he couldn’t find a rhythm all weekend the first time Formula 1 used the sprint race format.

The Mexican had an accident in Saturday’s race, being the only competitor who did not cross the finish line. This situation led Red Bull # 11 to start from the pit area; and although he had already entered the top 10 zone, the team ordered an additional pit stop to snatch the fastest lap from Lewis Hamilton, and the additional point, with the intention that the Briton would not reduce the difference further in points against Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

A few days after the start of Hungarian Grand Prix, Checo pointed out that he wants to leave that chapter in the past and focus on getting a good result on the Budapest track to go on vacation in peace.

“Silverstone was a bad weekend for me and one to forget,” the Mexican said in a team press release.

“Now I am fully focused on Hungary and we plan to recover. We are very motivated as a team, we have worked very hard this week and we are doing everything possible to come back strong.

“The Hungaroring is a unique circuit, very similar to Monaco, with a high level of downforce, it is a very technical track.”

“I wish to have a good weekend in the last race before the summer holidays … only then can we have a good vacation, making sure we have a good weekend in Budapest!”, Said the Mexican.

Regarding the sprint race weekend, which he will still have to face on two more occasions this year, he said he liked the idea put forward by the top flight.

“However, I liked the sprint race format, which demands a lot more from the drivers with two races and two starts. It was definitely different, that’s for sure, ”he concluded.

