In the midst of preventive and mandatory isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic,Sofi Jujuy Jimnezannounced his estrangement from Juan Martin del Potro. In addition, she confessed that she was not spending these particular weeks alone.

After the quarantine was decreed, many followers of the couple asked why they did not spend this moment together. To end the mystery,the modelHe assured that things had happened that way and each one was on his own, living the quarantine.

Also,the Argentine goddessShe admitted that she was accompanied by her mother, who was in Buenos Aires for a walk and had to stay before the closing of the borders. “I lived it as a fortune and a gift of life, the possibility of taking care of it, accompanying it and sharing with it also, which is difficult for us during the year, since she lives in Jujuy,” he commented.

In the last hours,the famousHe made a very affectionate post in gratitude to his mother for having been together this time, until he was able to return to his province. “Ayyy my gordi bella 😍 I’m glad to have had you here these days and to know that you are already in the house safe and sound AM I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOUES” SOMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! Sos️ You are very cloak, you have magic 💫 “, I express.

As we know, there are many Argentines stranded in other countries and others who cannot return to their province, sothe artistHe explained what his mother’s procedure was like. “Believe me, he did everything properly to get home and the truth is that in our province Jujuy, (Gerardo) Morales, it is incredible how he is doing things, what is advanced, careful, super strict and very demanding with everything, but how corresponds, taking care of the Jujeo people, “he assured.

“My mom is one more jujea, a person at risk, so she spent a lot of time here in Buenos Aires and we were doing what was necessary to get to the house. She was at the hotel, after the days that she had to be there” . And he added: “Basically, send him a lot of love, a lot of strength, a lot of patience. I sincerely hope that everyone can be at home, surrounded by love with the people they love and need. But let’s understand that the situation is being difficult,” he admitted.Couch.

Finally,“Jujuy” JimnezHe recognized the economic cost of taking all the necessary precautions: We had to pay for a private car so that he could get there, because he is a person at risk. She arrived at the hotel, they did the test after a few days, and now she is locked up in the house and she cannot go out for another 14 days either.

