After several months of leaving the ‘Hoy’ program, Yanet García She was seen again by her millions of Mexican fans, whom she surprised by appearing again on the morning broadcast, where she shared an ardent exercise routine.

Through a link to Los Angeles, Californa, where she currently resides, the sensual “Climate Girl” expressed her happiness at seeing her peers again and took the opportunity to ask her followers to take care of their health in the face of the threat they are living through. the coronavirus pandemic.

“My beautiful people, friends of the ‘Today’ program, I want to tell you that I love you with all my heart, that I miss you immensely, but above all, I want to tell you to take good care of yourselves at this time, the situation here is still very complicated.“

The actress also asked her followers to take care of their immune system to prevent diseases and reminded them that the best way to do it is through exercise: “I am going to share with you a very easy exercise routine that you can do at home so that you stay fit, but above all, healthy“

With her distinctive style and wearing provocative animal print leggings, Yanet he showed off his curves while doing some sets of exercises.

“There are no excuses“, Highlighted the driver at the end of several repetitions that she performed with her adorable dog, Mamacita.

In previous days, the curvy model delighted her Instagram followers with a series of images in which she performed some routines using the same outfit sporty with which he exposed his voluptuous curves.

And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed 🏡🙏🏻❤️😍 Stay # stayathome #noexcuses #youcandoit #believeinyourself #timeforyourself

