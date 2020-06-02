Tuesday 02 June, 2020

The Chilean winger, who is currently working as a Peñarol player, talked about how the running of the bulls lives and his desire to be able to play football again as soon as possible. In this sense, the former player from Universidad Católica stated that “I imagine what it must be like to withdraw.”

Christian Bravo is living in Uruguay. After a successful 2019 at Montevideo Wanderers, in early 2020 the player joined the ranks of Peñarol, one of the great teams in that country. But Bravo has been able to enjoy almost nothing of this experience, because the coronavirus pandemic forced to suspend soccer after having played only 2 games.

The footballer spoke with CDF about his desire to resume the competition as soon as possible. In this sense, Bravo explained that “we have been two, three months away and I imagine what it must be like to retire. Ours is not so drastic because we will continue playing, but imagine what we have in the house, we are already desperate, I am desperate to play. The dressing room is missed, train with companions. Strangers to the insults of the rivals ”.

On the occasion, the attacker recalled his participation in the U-20 team that played the World Cup in Turkey in 2013, an appointment where he became known. “It is one of the penalties that we all have, it was an ugly and unfair elimination. Several things hurt me, having had the game in my pocket. We had everything won and they make us the goal of the tie and then the other one immediately, it was quite a disaster ”, were his words about it.

Along the same lines, Bravo continued to count the inmate of that dressing room after being eliminated by Ghana in the quarterfinals, explaining that “it marked us as a generation, the dressing room was very hurt, we did not speak for hours. The impotence was that we played well, they had not passed us above or anything. If you look at the names now, it was a great team. ”