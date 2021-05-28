“I may have to change clubs this summer, but I haven’t decided anything”

05/28/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The central of Sevilla, Jules Kooundé, has left the door open to a possible transfer during the summer, although he has denied that there are any contacts and that his main objective is the European Championship: “You may have to change clubs this summer. I have not decided anything. My goal is, one day, to evolve into a great club to always try to progress and win trophies. For now, this is not the news “.

The Gaul, who makes his debut as an absolute international under Deschamps, has acknowledged being prepared for the challenge: “I am not afraid, no. I think if they called me it’s because I deserve itThat the coach has enough confidence in me and thinks that I have the capabilities to evolve in this team. ” “There is a short adaptation period, but I will make it as short as possible to integrate myself”, he pointed.

The ex from Bordeaux recounted how his early explosion on the European scene was conceived: “It has always been something in my head. I have always believed in it and I have always worked for it. Having that goal in mind meant that I was able to do the performances I did in Seville. Also thanks to this club that helped me a lot and my teammates who always pushed me “.

Karim Benzema, the icing on the cake

Together with Koundé, one of the surprises of Deschamps’ call for the Euro is the presence of Karim Benzema, not selected since the end of 2015. For the defender, the forward is the culmination of one of the most powerful teams in the tournament: “We are all aware of the player he is, the career he is doing and what he can contribute to the France team. Nothing else is expected of him to be Karim Benzema: the one who scores goals, the one who makes the team play well and the one who contributes to the team as he does at Real Madrid“.

Improve every day and learn from mistakes

The growth of the central this season has been enormous. The French has established himself as one of the LaLiga players and all thanks to his ability to analyze errors: “In games where not always everything goes very well, where there are mistakes, it is especially where I learn the most. Recovering, knowing how to learn, listening to what my teammates and my coaches can tell me has been one of my strengths “. “The best thing is to know how to analyze them, know how to keep the course and play your game, integrating that there are other things to do to avoid certain mistakes,” he said.