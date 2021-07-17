“I made my will” Diana Bracho shares a tough decision | Instagram

One of the best known faces in the acting world, Diana Bracho, who currently participates in the novel “What happens to my family?“produced by Juan Osorio, shares that he made a tough decision and has everything ready for the moment of his departure,

The “telenovela lady”, who has participated in various productions, Diana Bracho, shared that she had finally decided to make her will, after the departure of her husband.

Diana Bracho Bordés, known in the media by her own name and first surname, specified how she wants the distribution of her assets in the advance directive document, who played villain roles on various occasions in several of Televisa’s productions.

The day after my husband died, I made my will and signed the agreement not to revive you … oh! What is his name? He has a name .. The interpreter of Luz Torres de Rueda pointed out in the melodrama under the baton of the producer, Juan Osorio.

The protagonist of the melodrama, where she also acts Emilio Osorio, son of the also “film director”, revealed that it is a valid document in Mexico City and serves so that they do not try to resuscitate you in the middle of a terminal condition.

It is a document that is legal in Mexico City, nothing more than you sign where you say that you do not want to be resuscitated, that you do not want them to give you any support when you have a terminal illness, he said.

Why did you make this decision?

The also remembered actress of “Chains of Bitterness”, and “Fire in the Blood”, revealed the strong reasons that led her to make this document, the “first actress”, commented:

It is an agreement that one signs, it is legal, I sign it already because you know that you release your family from the pressure that ‘oh, I’m going to save my mother! How am I going to disconnect her?’ … If it has been like lettuce for 8 months, but how am I going to disconnect it, I am going to feel very guilty.

The actress, writer and screenwriter expressed that the objective that she pursues with this determination is to be able to have a worthy game

I believe that the best gift we can give a loved one is to help him leave with dignity, because the transits to the hereafter that are long, are very difficult, painful, horrible, no one deserves them, he exclaimed.

The actress of What's wrong with my family? a production by Juan Manuel Osorio Ortiz, in which he shares credits with a great cast made up of César Évora, Julián Gil, Gabriela Platas, Emilio Osorio, Gonzalo Peña, Eva Cedeño, Mané de la Parra., Fernando Noriega, Etcetera.

A Mexican romantic comedy soap opera produced by the Televisa collaborator this 2021. A free version story inspired by the 2014 South Korean soap opera ¿Qué pasa con mi familia? by Kang Eun kyung, adapted by Pablo Ferrer García-Travesí and Santiago Pineda.

Diana Bracho gives life to “Doña Luz”

Doña Luz, a living woman with three children, receives a diagnosis of terminal cancer, so she decides to take extreme measures to reunite her adult children and teach them a lesson. They absorbed in their work and personal ambitions, have distanced themselves from their mother and want their home and restaurant to inherit while they are alive.

She (Luz Torres de Rueda) knows that she does not have much time and forces them to change and leave them the best inheritance that a mother can give them: The union between siblings.