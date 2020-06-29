Franco Costanzo, a former River goalkeeper, spoke to the media again and recalled the day he committed a tremendous mistake in the first leg of the 2003 Copa Sudamericana final before Cienciano of Peru. That year, the Millionaire had reached the last game with Manuel Pellegrini as DT, but …

« I remember when we lost the final of the South American against Cienciano. We really wanted to put River back up in South America. I was a ball catcher behind the goal in the Libertadores del 96, and I had the illusion of being part of an international conquest, « began the story of the former goalkeeper, in dialogue with La Nación.

And in the same line, he added: « I made a serious mistake in the first leg, when we were going 2-2: a long ball was coming out and I grabbed it with my hand outside the area. I don’t know what I did, I called myself. On top of that center came the 3-2 header with my calculation error. A few minutes later Salas tied, but I was very bad that night. «

« In Peru we lost 1-0 with a goal in the final minutes that passed through the middle of the barrier and Manuel’s cycle ended. I suffered a lot … « , said Costanzo, who today is the sports director of Basel in Switzerland.

For his last, he chose Negro Astrada as the best coach of his career: « If I have to choose one, I put Leo Astrada and Hernán Díaz. I had had a great relationship with both of my colleagues and I was afraid that they would put a barrier when assuming, but the relationship never changed, which was great. It happened with everyone, huh. I learned a lot from that stage « , he closed.