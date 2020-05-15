I loved so much that I forgot about myself, but I am in time to meet again. | Pexels

The love It is one of the most wonderful forces in the world, but it demands so much that if we are not firmly on the ground, it can create a great void in our hearts. In my case, I loved so much that I forgot about myself, but I am in time to meet again.

All my life I was told that family was the highest priority in our life, that a couple deserved the best of me and that children were a time job that would always give me the greatest satisfaction. It was all true, but Also, they forgot to tell me that they should never forget to take care of me.

And is that just as we give we must receiveBut it is we ourselves who set the example of how we should be treated. Some may say it is selfishness, but When we give so much until our hearts are empty, we find ourselves alone, sad and wanting to scream even though nobody listens to us.

We cannot give anything to others if we are not well and we are not here simply to take care of others, We must take care of ourselves first because they won’t do it if they don’t see it. In addition, when we give so much without receiving, we accustom them to being at their disposal, in time, to their needs and that is not life.

First you and then everything else

I have good news for you. It doesn’t matter if you’ve spent your whole life taking care of your loved ones, your partner, your children, maybe your parents or your siblings, It is you who decides until when and how.

Today can be that day where everything changes, where you take the time to take care of yourself, to love and respect yourself, to put yourself first and accustom your loved ones not only to receive your love, but also to be reciprocal.

I also came to feel alone surrounded by half the world, Me tooI understood that nobody was listening to me, that nobody recognized when I dressed differently or when I was wearing that dress that I dreamed of all my life, but what about me?

So I decided to meet againTo fulfill what I knew to be my responsibility, but also to let them take care of themselves so that they do not always depend on me. You may say that there is no time for everything, that you are busy, but when we care about something we really make the effort to create time for it and you deserve everything.

Before you want your partner to tell you how beautiful you are, do it yourself, look in front of the mirror, love what you see, change what you do not like, but do it for you. Before waiting for your children to fill you with gadgets, spend a few minutes with yourself doing what you love the most and then the world will treat you with the same love.

