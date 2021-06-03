I loved it: Sergio Mayer sets fire to social networks after joking about being a victim of sexual harassment – El Sol de México

The deputy Sergio Mayer caused great controversy in social networks after denouncing that he was a victim of sexual harassment during one of his tours of the mayor’s office Magdalena Contreras and assuring that “I loved it.”

The former actor found it easy to describe as “sexual harassment” a series of photographs he posted on his Instagram account, where his wife Issabela Camil is shown touching his backside and so it was that what started as a joke ended being the target of criticism as it is considered by many as a “mockery” of a crime of which thousands of women are victims and they fight every day to eradicate it.

“I received harassment against me from @issabelacamil during my tour in Magdalena Contreras. I loved”.

Users were divided, there were those who also joked about it, and on the other hand, those who pointed out that it was a “terrible message” that Mayer expressed by not using the term as it should be, since “they distort the real background of the harassment sexual”.

“Terrible message to write in the same phrase” sexual violence “and” I loved it “but hey what can you expect from someone who I don’t think reads much on the subject. You have a great responsibility in having that position …”

“In this case, it is NOT sexual violence, since the act is consensual and both parties enjoy it. Such comments distort the real background of sexual harassment.”

“The one who defends women for gender violence and here makes fun of her in the face of something very sensitive, which the country is experiencing. In short, hypocrisy, it is seen that he only wants fame with the people who call help”, were some of the reactions.

In February 2020, Sergio Mayer was criticized after breaking down in tears during a conference where the progress of the investigation of the case of María Elena Ríos, a saxophonist who was attacked in the face with acid, was announced in Oaxaca.

Deputy Mayer expressed his support for girls and women for the cases of femicide in Mexico. Then he paused and his eyes “watered”. After a sigh, she looked up and remembered when she was taking her daughter to school and asking her not to forget to pick her up.

However, he was questioned by the media gathered at the conference about his tears and they reminded him of the day he called his collaborators “asshole girls”.

Immediately the networks exploded against him assuring that his “crocodile tears” were part of a performance.

“I think this was the best performance of his career.”

|| With information from Rafael Ramírez ||