“I love you for life”, this is how Kim Kardashian congratulated Kanye West on his 44th birthday



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Photo: Lars Niki / . for WSJ. Magazine

At the moment, Kanye west Y Kim kardashian have been embroiled in a controversy due to their divorce proceedings, however, That hasn’t stopped her and some of her family from congratulating him on this day.

The rapper is turning 44 years old and Kim has already used his social networks to show that he did not forget his birthday and that there is no resentment, posting a loving message dedicated to his ex.

“Happy birthday, I love you for life”The billionaire wrote on Instagram under a picture of herself with Kanye and her children.

Kris jenner He also did not miss the opportunity to share a photo with West on his Instagram story, while Khloé kardashian she was the first of the clan to publish her congratulations.

“Happy birthday to my brother for lifeShe wrote on Instagram captioning a photo of herself with Tristan Thompson, Kim and Kanye. “Have the best birthday, Ye! Sending you infinite love and blessings! ”, It reads at the end.

Despite their love failures, the Kardashians have been characterized by trying to maintain a good relationship with their ex-partners and although Kim and Kanye have not shown to have separated in the best terms, this latest gesture by the founder of Skims is giving a lot what to talk about after he excluded him from a family portrait that recently uploaded to his networks.