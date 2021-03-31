By Edwin Pérez – Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo retired from MMA competition following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May last year. Since then, Cejudo has dedicated himself to challenging other fighters on social media.

But it does not seem that his return to the cage will happen anytime soon, considering that due to his inactivity, Cejudo is no longer part of the list of fighters who are subjected to anti-doping tests by the USADA.

However, Cejudo continues to challenge his fellow fighters. In recent statements delivered to Brett okamoto from ESPN, Cejudo stated that he has every intention of entering the Octagon with the former UFC featherweight monarch, Max Holloway:

“I have never challenged Max Holloway. Even when he had the belt, I never challenged him. I have a feeling that in the future, I would love to face it. People don’t think I could beat him. He is very tall and the things he has been able to do ”.



“I love the challenge. I love the fact that people don’t think I can beat him. Is taller than me and has inflicted more damage on different people, but I also think that I am smarter and more skilled. “

