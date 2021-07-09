“I love my daddy”, video shows rescue of 6-year-old girl from kidnapper’s car in Kentucky



The suspect’s arrest was completed in about 30 minutes.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / .

Body camera footage from officers in Kentucky shows officers rescuing a 6-year-old girl from the kidnapper’s vehicle.

The dramatic incident was reported on July 2 at around 5:40 pm when the little girl was playing outside her residence at Valley Station in Louisville.

The suspect, identified as Robby Wildt, 40, spotted the girl and forced her into his Dodge Charger vehicle and fled.

Neighbor helped police arrest suspect

The Louisville Police Department (LMPD) indicated that was able to stop the alleged pervert thanks to the help of a neighbor who was sitting on the porch of his house and witnessed the moment when the minor was taken away.

“It happened really fast,” Prentiss Weatherford told WAVE3.

“He came around the corner, parked the car, and left in 15 seconds,” said the interviewee.

Weatherford added that the attacker grabbed the minor by the neck while she was on her bike Down the 4700 block of Haney Way, he tossed her into the passenger seat and drove off.

Weatherford and his father got into his vehicle and followed the man until they were able to target the license plate of the car.

During the chase, Weatherford ran into a police officer that he had been called to the scene by someone else and supplied him with the license number.

“I love my daddy,” said the little girl when she was rescued.

Sergeant Joe Keeling and Officer Jason Burba they quickly located the Dodge on a driveway and arrested the man.

Burba’s body camera footage shows Wildt getting out of the car with his gun drawn, approaching his car and yelling, “Open the passenger door!”

The agent opens the door and rescues the girl who is sobbing.

“Hello. Everything is fine. Come here, ”says Burba. To this, the girl responds: “I love my daddy.”

In another of the body videos, the sergeant is seen ordering Wildt out of the car with his hands up.

“Fortunately, the whole incident only lasted 30 minutes thanks to the quick action of the community and the LMPD ”, according to a report of the arrest reviewed by WDRB.

The suspect told authorities that he tried to comfort his victim before realizing that what he was doing was wrong.

Wildt added that he had decided to return the girl home because he was afraid of hurting her.

The accused faces a charge of kidnapping a minor and a $ 1 million bond was set on him.

It may interest you: