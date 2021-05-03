Rose Namajunas | Image: 15min

Rose Namajunas (10–4) is the UFC Strawweight World Champion and as such has to defend the title Before a fighter who will be confirmed in the next few months if nothing strange happens. Who it will be will depend on different factors but Weili Zhang (21-2) was quick to demand a starting rematch. just lose the title. While Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s (16–4) name is always in the equation and recently she positioned herself as a new challenger.

Rose Namajunas talks about Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Had Zhang won the recent championship fight, a rematch with Joanna would have been easier to schedule but taking into account that Namajunas has already defeated her twice, it may be more complicated. For this reason, as can be seen in UFC 261: The Thrill and the Agony, the champion joked with her fiancé Pat Barry after being crowned indicating that Jędrzejczyk would not be happy to know her victory knowing that he will have a tougher headlining opportunity soon.

PB: «You made history as a two-time strawweight champion. Nobody had done it until now.

RN: «Okay. I love Joanna, but she’s going to get mad«.

PB: «He is going to get angry. He just said: ‘give me whoever it is, I want the winner.’ And you said: ‘no’«.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk | Image: Ed Mulholland