“I love him very much, especially because of how he is with my mother”

If someone has been a great support for Rocío Carrasco during these 20 years of suffering that he is narrating are the Campos family. The relationship of the daughter of the Jury with this television clan has always been excellent, since will start working on the María Teresa program when I was barely 20 years old.

But, therefore, the friendship of the journalist and her daughters with Antonio David’s ex has made were also very attached to her current husband, Fidel Albiac and that they only have good words towards him, unlike other people.

The lawyer, who has been with Rocío Carrasco since 1999 and they married in September 2016, has been the focus of some controversy and rumors: Antonio David pointed him out as an abuser after a service worker denounced him for it, although Rociíto showed a signed statement from the employee saying that it was the former Sálvame collaborator who had paid her for saying so; and also they have blamed him for his wife’s estrangement from his children Rocío and David Flores, although there is proven evidence that they had a good relationship when they lived in the same house.

Fidel Albiac seems to have endured all these judicial and media coups And there are few times that he has been seen speaking publicly – the last one was entering by video call during Carrasco’s live interview on Rocío’s set, telling the truth to stay alive – and he has always assumed that it is the price he is paying for loving his wife, Rocío Carrasco, who is a very prominent and public figure.

However, the Campos family thinks the opposite of him, and this has been demonstrated Terelu in his last article in Readings: “If Rocío is important in my mother’s life, Fidel is no less so“.

“My mother has never seen the docuseries because she is not prepared for that suffering. Teresa has lived things with Rocío and Fidel that we have not experienced, and vice versa “, clarifies Terelu.

“A call, a joke or an complicity from Fidel have given my mother a lot of life in his moments of downturn, “he adds.” I love Fidel very much, but I love him more for how he is with my mother. I wish we could have done something to avoid the suffering that Rocío and he have endured. “