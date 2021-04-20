Florentino Pérez appeared in The Chiringuito de Jugones on Monday night to talk about the earthquake that caused the Super league who have founded twelve of the largest clubs in the world and which he himself will preside over. However, in the final minutes of the interview, Josep Pedrerol asked him about the Real Madrid news and when calm seemed to arrive, the president set the set on fire again.

The president dropped that Sergio Ramos will not finally renew and he will leave the white club after fifteen years, as was already assured since the end of last week. As soon as the camero’s name was mentioned, Florentino had it clear. “I’m going. Here we have come to talk about the Super League“, he began warning before giving in.

“I love him very much, but we are in a very bad situation and in Madrid nobody puts the money. And we have to be realistic with what happens to us. Right now we are all very bad and Madrid too. At the moment we have to fix this season, “said the president.