Shock in Argentina and Colombia. Daniela Cortés, ex-girlfriend of the player Sebastián Villa, denounced a few days ago physical abuse and assaults of the current Boca Juniors footballer. Everything is being investigated, and the former partner of the Colombian has gone further in an interview, assuring that he was pregnant and that he lost the fetus due to the blows that the player supposedly gave him one day after an argument.

“Last year, for May I was pregnant with him. One day we had a very strong discussion, where he hit me and mistreated me. After a few days I had an impressive bleeding, but I went to the doctor the next day because I woke up with colic. Sure enough, they did an x-ray and told me that There was no more fetus. I lost the pregnancy because of the blows it had given me ”, Cortés said in statements to Crónica TV.

Denounced before the justice

“He is a bipolar person. For a moment he is happy and shows joy, but in another, anger, he is rude, insults. Sebastián is a box of surprises because he constantly changes his attitude. I forgave him many times. I always believed it was going to change. But one day it is good and another day bad, “added the Colombian, who made a public complaint a week ago and then ratified it before the courts. “He started talking to my mom. When he cut the call, he started beating me. He pulled me by the hair, he threw me on the floor. Fists, kicks, he was out of control. It was horrible”he counted.

Villa, a 23-year-old attacker, arrived in Boca Juniors in mid-2018 from Deportes Tolima, the club in which he debuted as a professional in 2014 and with which he won two titles: the 2014 Colombia Cup and the 2018 Opening Tournament. At the xeneize club, the Colombian raised last year’s Super Cup and Super League 2020. In addition, he is international with Colombia, sharing selection with James Rodríguez or Falcao.