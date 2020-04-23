A visit from the parents, on March 12, marked the beginning of the most difficult phase of the life of nurse Márcia Cristina dos Santos, 50 years old.

Retirees Adalgiza Gonçalves, 80, and Benedito dos Santos, 84, left the small municipality of Uraí (PA), where they lived, and went to Brasília to visit their daughter and son-in-law. The trip had been scheduled months ago. The initial plan was for them to spend a few weeks at their daughter’s home in the federal capital.

Márcia followed the news about the new coronavirus without much concern. As of the date her parents arrived, across Brazil there were 77 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health, only two of them in the Federal District. There was no record of death in the country. At the time, there were no guidelines from authorities on social isolation or for people to avoid traveling to national destinations.

“Until then, the virus seemed a distant situation. I thought it was something that would soon pass”, reveals Márcia. After the first records, Brazil faced an exponential growth of cases of Sars-Cov-2, the official name of the new coronavirus. As of Wednesday (04/22), there were more than 45,700 records and 2,900 deaths.

“I didn’t believe it was going to reach the level where things arrived. I wasn’t following the news very much at the beginning, so it didn’t have the dimension of the problem”, says Márcia, who a year ago left the nursing profession to open a seam.

Her husband, Military Police sergeant José Romildo Pereira, was more concerned with the new coronavirus. Working on the streets, he feared taking the virus home. Since the first records in the country, he started to adopt measures such as constant hand hygiene and had no contact with his wife before taking a shower, after returning from the service.

The family had several plans for the coming months. Márcia and José, who had been together for 10 years, enjoyed the house they had recently built. In April, the police would go on vacation. Until June, he should retire, after 30 years of work at the PM.

The plans, however, were taken over by the new coronavirus. In early April, Márcia lost her husband and father. She was unable to say goodbye or follow their brief burial, as she was also diagnosed with covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “It is being very difficult. I am still anesthetized, because it does not seem true. My record has not yet fallen. All this happened so suddenly,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

The first symptoms

Four days after arriving in Brasília, Benedito had neurological difficulties – symptoms attributed to the new coronavirus. “My father started to lose track of the day and time. He had never been there. My mother and I were strange,” he says. As the days went by, the situation worsened. “He was very different. He was always an active person, but he was very tired and forgotten. Then, he started to have a fever”, says Márcia.

In the same period, José also had health problems. “He had a fever and was very tired,” says the widow. The policeman was diabetic and had lung problems due to health complications from years ago.

The relatives believed that the two could have a strong flu. The days passed and the symptoms got worse. On March 22, Márcia took her husband to the hospital. “He was diagnosed with an allergic flu,” he says. Since the first symptoms, the sergeant has left work.

The couple returned home. During the period, the exponential growth of cases of covid-19 in Brazil started to attract the attention of Márcia and they started to use masks. She already considered the coronavirus to be a real threat.

The sergeant continued to have a high fever, even taking the recommended medications after medical care.

“On March 26, he started to have worse symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, lung pain and a very dry cough. I took him to the emergency room and his oxygen saturation was very low,” he says. José was urgently hospitalized and referred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The exams showed signs of pneumonia, with characteristics similar to those of covid-19.

After leaving her husband in the hospital, Márcia returned home and learned that her father’s health problems had worsened. “We called an ambulance and I accompanied him to the Hospital da Asa Norte (HRan), in Brasília. I was with him all that dawn”, he comments. He was also considered a patient suspected of covid-19, due to respiratory problems and tomography showing impairment of the lungs.

Márcia confesses that she cried copiously when she got home, after seeing her husband and father in the hospital.

On March 27, she never left home. After having symptoms such as tiredness, cough and shortness of breath, she sought care and doctors also considered it a suspected case of covid-19. As a result, he had to remain in isolation.

In her own home, she locked herself in her suite to avoid contact with her mother. “I needed to protect my mother, because she is hypertensive and could even die if she catches the virus,” he says. The elderly woman was the only one among the four who did not show symptoms of covid-19. “My mother was never one to give a lot of hugs or kisses, so I think that prevented her from getting the virus,” she says.

The test results of Márcia, José and Benedito were positive for covid-19. “We don’t know who took it first and passed it on to the others. It may have been my father, during the trip; my husband, during work, or even me at some point when I left home. It’s hard to know,” says Márcia.

The deaths of the father and the husband

Inside the suite she shared with her husband, Márcia lived distressing days waiting for answers about the health of her loved ones.

On April 2, she was startled when she received messages of condolence on social media. “I found it strange, but later I found out on television: they confirmed the death of the sergeant who was admitted to the hospital. It was my husband. First they told the press,” she laments. During the period in which he was hospitalized, the sergeant had a hemorrhagic stroke, cardiopulmonary arrest and multiple organ failure.

She confesses to having been anesthetized upon learning of her husband’s death and remained silent. “I couldn’t cry in front of my mother. I didn’t want her to know it alone, because I couldn’t support her at that moment,” she says. Márcia went to the bathroom, opened the shower and wept copiously at the loss of her husband. “I cried softly. It was very difficult to contain the pain,” he says.

Two days later, another sad news: her father had a cardiac arrest and could not resist. “Again I went to the shower and started to cry. At that moment, I was sure that the next one would be me.”

Despite feeling pain in her body, shortness of breath and fever, she did not want to be hospitalized. “I didn’t want to leave my mother alone,” he says. Márcia’s three brothers live in Paraná.

José and Benedito were buried in the days following their deaths. Funeral procedures were brief. They were in sealed coffins, as determined by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). One of Márcia’s children – she has three, all from her first marriage – and other family members helped organize the funerals.

“I couldn’t keep up with anything. I was in my room, a recluse,” laments Márcia. In the home suite, she alternated between moments of disbelief and others of silent crying.

After 15 days in isolation, Márcia was considered recovered. With no symptoms, she left the suite on April 13. “The first thing I did was tell my mother. She was just as incredulous as I am. We are very sad about all this. But it seems that the plug has not yet fallen. One does not like to cry in front of the other,” says Márcia.

When the pandemic situation calms down, she plans to take her mother back to Paraná. “I will do that in a few months. For now, she will spend the isolation with me,” he says. “One is taking care of the other. It is as if we are postponing the mourning, to suffer in front, when we are alone. It was the way we found to deal with this”, he comments.

Evangelical, she claims that she clung to the faith to face losses. “Regardless of religion, I believe that faith is very important at times like this”, he points out.

The most difficult thing for Márcia, since the deaths of José and Benedito, has been dealing with homesickness. “My husband was an incredible man. We were very happy. We planned to start traveling a lot, after his retirement. Our life was very good”, he laments. “My father was also an incredible man. He did everything for his children and taught me many things,” he says.

After the losses, she asks people to become aware of the care regarding the new coronavirus. “It is much more serious than I thought. People need to wear masks and clean their hands. You never know what will happen in your body when you catch the virus. It is important to take care, not only for yourself, but also for others” says Márcia.

